Parkview ranked country’s second-most expensive healthcare provider

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A new study says a Fort Wayne-based healthcare system is almost the most expensive in the nation.

The Rand Corporation’s 2020 study of healthcare prices says Parkview Health charges the 2nd-highest prices for healthcare in the nation. According to the Journal Gazette, the study says Parkview’s billing charges for inpatient and outpatient services combined were 388% of the Medicare reimbursement rate.

Only a California hospital system charged more.

Lutheran Health Network’s parent company, Community Health Systems, ranked 83rd out of 178 healthcare providers in the study. IU Health was listed as having the 18th highest prices nationwide.

The price that Parkview charges for care was the crux of a contract dispute between Parkview and insurance provider Anthem that was eventually resolved.