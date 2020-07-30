Parkview Heath and Anthem reach new multi-year deal keeping all Parkview Doctors and Services in-network

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): After a months-long standoff and delays due to the pandemic, officials from Parkview Health and Anthem reached an agreement today that will keep all of Parkview’s Doctors, facilities and services “in-network”.

The multi-year agreement provides Anthem members with continued in-network access to all Parkview Health providers and facilities.

“It was of the utmost importance to us that our patients have uninterrupted access to the Parkview physicians, care teams and facilities they trust,” said Mike Packnett, President and CEO, Parkview Health. “Parkview has been focused on delivering the best care at the best cost, as we know it’s what our region’s patients and employers expect and deserve. As caregivers, we are grateful we can continue to provide high-quality care for every member of our community.”

“This agreement accomplishes what healthcare consumers want most—high quality care at an affordable price,” said David Lee, M.D., Vice President of Health Solutions for Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield. “We listened to our customers and kept their concerns about healthcare affordability at the forefront during these contract discussions. We’re pleased to continue our partnership with Parkview Health and recognize the important role they play in the delivery of quality care to our members.”

Patients with questions can contact Anthem at the number on the back of their health insurance card or call Parkview at 1-844-241-0032, Monday – Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.