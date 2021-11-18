Parkview, LHN employees to be required to get COVID-19 vaccine

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne hospital workers will have to get vaccinated against COVID-19 soon, if they haven’t already.
Both Parkview Health and Lutheran Health Network representatives tell the Journal Gazette they will be following a federal rule to require all “eligible staff” to get at least one dose of the vaccines by December 6th and be fully vaccinated by January 4th, unless they have a religious or medical exemption.
The majority of workers at both health systems have already been vaccinated.
The federal mandate is being challenged in court by multiple states, including Indiana.
