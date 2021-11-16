Rokita files third suit against vaccine mandates

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO): For the third time now, Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita has filed a lawsuit against President Biden’s federal COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

This latest lawsuit is against a Medicare and Medicaid rule that requires all health care workers at facilities that participate in either of the federal programs to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The rule does not allow for an option to submit to weekly testing if an employee doesn’t want to get the shot, and Rokita says that it’s a “gross executive overreach.”

He’s also suing against a mandate that all federal contractor employees be vaccinated as well as one that requires either vaccinations or weekly testing for companies that employ 100 or more people.