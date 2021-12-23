Parkview disputes “excessive” cost report

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne healthcare system is disputing reports that their prices are “excessive.”

Parkview Health says a report from Hoosiers for Affordable Healthcare last week that claims their fees are 53% above the national average is based on “inaccurate” and “out of context” data, according to the Journal Gazette.

“The group’s statements are largely based on outdated information and appear to lack the context needed to fully understand the requirements of operating a regional health system,” Parkview’s response to the newspaper said.

Parkview says that 53% figure is partly based on Medicare and Medicaid payments, adding that they also provided millions of dollars in charity care and millions more in write-offs last year.

The Rand Corporation also called Parkview Health the 2nd-most-expensive healthcare provider in the country three months ago.