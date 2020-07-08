Parkview, Anthem standoff continues

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The apparent standoff between Anthem and Parvkview Health is continuing for now.

Negotiations are ongoing between Anthem and Parkview Health with three weeks left on a previously announced extension to their most recent agreement.

Our Partners in News at ABC 21 report that both parties agreed to a 90-day extension in the negotiation of a new contract due to the Pandemic. If a new agreement is not reached by July 28th, Parkview Health would be “out of network” for those with Anthem Insurance coverage, which would still allow them access to Parkview- although at a higher cost.

“Anthem leaders met with Parkview officials last Thursday to continue negotiations on a new contract,” the insurer said in a statement. “Anthem is currently reviewing the proposal that Parkview shared during that meeting. We believe that if Anthem and Parkview work together to make the communities we serve our top priority, we’ll reach an agreement that offers uninterrupted access to dependable, high-quality health care at an affordable price before the current contract expires July 28.”

Parkview Officials dismissed word that the negotiations had concluded unsuccessfully.

“Parkview Health is engaged in continuing discussions with Anthem of Indiana,” the company told ABC21. “We are committed to finding a patient-centered solution that will lower costs and protect their access to high-quality care.”

A major cause of disagreement is the cost of healthcare.