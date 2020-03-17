Parkview/Anthem negotiations continue

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A showdown between a Fort Wayne-based healthcare group and one of the country’s biggest insurers might be put on pause.

Parkview Health could end up being “out of network” with insurer Anthem if a deal between the two isn’t made. The current deadline is April 29th, when Parkview’s contract expires, but the Journal Gazette reports the healthcare provider is asking for a 90-day extension due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Doctors and other healthcare professionals are expecting hospitals to be slammed as more cases are diagnosed.

So far, Anthem has not responded to the proposal; they’re trying to get Parkview to lower what they charge for care before agreeing to a new deal.