Parkview, Anthem face deadline for new deal tonight

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Talks are ongoing between Parkview Health and major insurer Anthem as a deadline for a new contract looms.

If Parkview and Anthem can’t come to an agreement by 11:59pm tonight, patients with Anthem insurance at any Parkview Health doctor or facility will be considered “out of network” and charged the corresponding amount.

The two entities have been negotiating for months on a new deal after Anthem chose to terminate its contract with Fort Wayne’s biggest healthcare provider, saying Parkview is charging too much for care.

Parkview says they have presented Anthem with multiple options that “will lower costs not only for patients, but also for employers.”