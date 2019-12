FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne woman accused of stabbing her mother to death is now charged with murder.

Kennishewa Whitley, 24, was previously charged with aggravated battery and battery with a deadly weapon according to the Journal Gazette. Her charges were increased Tuesday in Allen Superior Court.

Whitley is accused of stabbing Stacy Jennings, 49. Whitley told police she woke up Wednesday after her mother was groping her and stabbed Jennings during a fight.