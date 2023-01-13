One injured, one arrested after stabbing

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): One person was seriously injured and another was arrested following a stabbing last Saturday.

Related: FWPD investigating after woman found in life-threatening condition in apartment

Officers were called on a report of an unknown problem back on Jan. 7 at 8:14 a.m. to the 7900 block of Winston Lane on the city’s west side in the Preston Pointe at Inverness apartments near Illinois Road.

When officers arrived, they discovered a victim suffering from a stab wound. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with a serious injury.

An arrest warrant was filed for Chad Kaluza, 47, on Wednesday, and he was found in Carmel, Indiana at 6 p.m. on Thursday. Kaluza is facing charges of attempted murder, aggravated battery, domestic battery with a deadly weapon, domestic battery resulting with serious bodily injury and strangulation.