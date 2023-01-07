FWPD investigating after woman found in life-threatening condition in apartment

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Police are investigating after a woman was found in life-threatening condition in an apartment Saturday morning.

Police were called at 8:13 a.m. on a report of an unknown problem to the 7900 block of Winston Lane. That’s in the Preston Pointe at Inverness apartment complex on the west side of Fort Wayne.

Officers discovered a woman in life-threatening condition in an apartment. She was taken to a nearby hospital in that condition. It is unclear what happened to the woman and if the incident is suspicious in nature.

If you have any information, please call FWPD, Crime Stoppers at 436-7867 or use the free P3 Tips app.

No further details have been released at this time.