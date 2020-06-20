One injured in second Werling Dr. shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): For the second time Friday, Fort Wayne police were called to a shooting on Werling Drive.

Officers were called to the intersection of Werling Dr. and Capital Ave. at around 9pm Friday after a male victim was shot, possibly while driving. His vehicle ended up crashing into another vehicle parked in a nearby driveway.

The shooting took place 20 hours after another shooting on Werling, a few blocks south, at around 1am that left one person dead and another injured.

There is currently no word on whether the shootings are related.