One dead and one seriously injured in an early morning shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): An early morning shooting in southeast Fort Wayne left a man dead.

Fort Wayne Police say one man was killed and another was injured in a shooting just after 1 this morning. Officers were called to the 5400 block of Werling Drive on reports of someone with a gun.

When they arrived, they found a man inside of the home with apparent gunshot wounds – he was pronounced dead at the scene. Dispatch received calls about shots fired and seeing two people running from the area and witnesses told officers about another man who may have also been at the home but fled.

That man was found inside of a vehicle at Anthony and Petit suffering from gunshot wounds apparently being driven to a hospital. Officers called paramedics who transported him in serious condition. Anyone with information is asked to call Fort Wayne Police or Crime Stoppers.