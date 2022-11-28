One dead from Sunday morning shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – One person has died as the result of a shooting Sunday morning, west of downtown Fort Wayne.

Just before 12:00 p.m. Sunday, Fort Wayne police were called to 1000 block of Rockhill St. on reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they located the adult male victim suffering an apparent gunshot wound after a domestic dispute. He was transported to a local hospital and was said to be in life threatening condition.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Montreale Cornelius Turner, 44, of Fort Wayne. His cause of death was determined to be a gunshot wound and his manner of death a homicide.

The incident remains under investigation by the Fort Wayne Police Department, the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office, and the Allen County Coroner’s Office.