FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne police are investigating after an adult male suffered an apparent gunshot wound after a domestic dispute.

Just before 12:00 p.m. Sunday, police were called to 1000 block of Rockhill St. on reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they located the adult male victim. He was transported to a local hospital was said to be in life threatening condition.

A person of interest has been detained. The incident remains under investigation.