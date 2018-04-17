Ohio murder suspect caught in Nevada

CARLIN, Nev. – A man wanted for murder in Pauling County, Ohio has been captured in Nevada.

Tuesday morning, Matthew Dempsey, 46, was pulled over for a traffic stop in Carlin, Nevada. Carlin Police Chief Dennis Fobes tells the Elko Daily Free Press Dempsey was being pulled over for an illegal turn. “The driver didn’t immediately pull over… the officer observed the driver pull a rifle from the passenger’s side floorboard while failing to stop.”

The vehicle continued for about three more blocks before stopping. That’s when Dempsey pointed the rifle to his head and threatened to shoot himself.

“Officers were able to talk him into surrendering,” Fobes said. Depmsey then got out of the vehicle and was arrested.

Shortly after, officers discovered he was the prime suspect in the murder of Gina Mann, 47.

A manhunt for Dempsey had been underway since Sunday, April 15. That’s when police were dispatched to a home on Road 87 in Paulding, Ohio to check on the welfare of Mann. Once there, they found her deceased inside a vehicle parked in the garage.

The Paulding County Coroner has received the preliminary autopsy report regarding Mann and it indicates multiple gunshot wounds as the cause of death.

Meantime, this investigation is still underway.