Woman found dead, man wanted out of Paulding, Ohio

PAULDING, Ohio (WOWO) – Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted for murder.

On Sunday, April 15, police were dispatched to a home on Road 87 in Paulding, Ohio to check on the welfare of a woman. Once there, they found her deceased inside a vehicle parked in the garage.

The woman was identified as Gina L. Mann, 47. Investigators did not discover an obvious cause of death, and her body will be transported to Lucas County for an autopsy.

An arrest warrant was then issued for Mann’s boyfriend, Matthew J. Dempsey, 46, for one count of Murder.

Dempsey also lives in the home on Road 87, but authorities have information that he fled the area. He was last seen in Bryan, Ohio around 6 a.m. Sunday.

If anyone has information regarding this investigation or Dempsey’s whereabouts, they are asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at (419) 399-3791. You can also leave information via Facebook on the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office page.