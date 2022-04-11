Officials hold groundbreaking for downtown bridge construction

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Mayor Tom Henry, city officials and INDOT held a groundbreaking ceremony Monday afternoon to mark the start of construction on the Spy Run Avenue bridge near The Old Fort.

RELATED: Fort Wayne to rename Spy Run bridge to Veterans Memorial Bridge

The Fort Wayne Veterans Memorial Bridge will have three lanes for traffic plus a lane with a railing for pedestrian traffic to connect downtown to The Old Fort. Lighting will be included for the road and pedestrian lanes.

Construction on the $5.3 million project is set to be completed in the summer of 2023. A total of 66 percent of the funding is coming from federal and state resources.

The bridge has 23,500 vehicles pass over it each day.