Fort Wayne to rename Spy Run bridge to Veterans Memorial Bridge

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The City of Fort Wayne will be making significant upgrades to a downtown bridge, and honor veterans in the process.

Mayor Tom Henry today announced plans to revamp the bridge along Spy Run Avenue near the Old Fort and rename it the Fort Wayne Veterans Memorial Bridge.

The three-lane bridge will have additional room for pedestrians to enhance connectivity with the downtown area, the addition of curved column features and accent lighting, and so-called “pedestrian plaza areas” at the southwest and southeast corners.

Construction should start in spring 2022. The bridge has 23,500 vehicles pass over it every day. It’s currently named after former Indiana Governor Samuel Bigger. The City plans to rename the bandshell in McCulloch Park, where he is buried, after Governor Bigger.

“Renovating a signature gateway in Fort Wayne is an important next step in our ongoing efforts to provide motorists, pedestrians and visitors with safe and innovative ways to navigate our great city,” Henry said.