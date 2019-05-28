NWS confirms tornado touched down in Grant County Monday

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – The National Weather Service (NWS) confirmed Tuesday that a tornado touched down in Grant County Monday night.

Fort Wayne’s NBC reports NWS crews were out surveying the damage Tuesday morning, and confirmed a tornado touched down in northwestern Grant County.

A barn and two homes were destroyed.

NWS crews are still surveying the area from Grant County to Wells County, and from southeast Fulton County to northern Wabash County.

More details will be released at a later time.