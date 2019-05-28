National Weather Service provides update on Monday night storms, tornadoes

NORTHERN INDIANA, (WOWO) – The National Weather Service (NWS) has released further information on Monday night’s storms and tornadoes that touched down in northern Indiana and Ohio.

Our partners in news at ABC 21 report the NWS confirmed at least an EF-3 tornado touched down in Celina, Ohio in Mercer County. An 81-year-old man was killed as a direct result of the storm.

The NWS also confirmed an EF-2 tornado in Grant County. The tornado touched down near the intersection of County Road 900 West and County Road 600 North.

A barn and two homes were destroyed.

The Enhanced Fujita (EF) scale classifies tornadoes using the following criteria: