Storms cause damage throughout northeast Indiana

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): At least two homes were destroyed by last night’s severe weather, and some damage was done at a Fort Wayne high school.

Storm watches and warnings dominated the area last night, with several witnesses reporting tornado touchdowns in Grant, Huntington, and Wells Counties. Our Partners in News at ABC 21 report that two homes in the 7500 block of West 600 North in Grant County were destroyed by a twister; the people inside both of those houses were not hurt.

Meanwhile, fire crews had to deal with a fire that destroyed the baseball press box at Homestead High School, most likely caused by a lightning strike. Nobody was hurt in that situation, and the fire was isolated to the press box and away from the school.