NTSB finishes investigation into 2015 plane crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The National Transportation Safety Board has issued a ruling on what caused a small plane to crash near Smith Field almost two years ago.

Pilot Jeffrey Mills was guilty of “inadequate preflight planning and fuel management,” according to the NTSB’s report, saying the plane’s engine stopped simply due to running out of gas.

Mills and a passenger were injured after his single-engine plane crashed in a backyard in September 2015; the Journal Gazette reports he walked away from the scene, leaving both his passenger and the wreckage behind. Neither the NTSB or a coordinator from the Federal Aviation Administrator were able to contact him, according to the report.

Police say Mills had been at a bar until shortly after midnight before getting in the plane, which clipped a tree and the roof of a house before crashing. No charges were filed.