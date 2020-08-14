North Adams delays start date, switches to e-learning

ADAMS COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): An area school district has suddenly shifted the start of the school year to online learning only.

North Adams Community Schools originally planned to start the school year in-person last Tuesday; then the district pushed that back to August 17th due to the need to conduct contact tracing to find any potential COVID-19 cases.

Now they’ll start the school year virtually, with Monday set aside to distribute devices to students, and learning starting on Tuesday. All middle and high school sports have also been pushed back until August 31st at the earliest.