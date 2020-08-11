North Adams delays school due to COVID-19 requirements

ADAMS COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): An area school district has put off its first day of classes by a week due to coronavirus-related struggles.

North Adams Community Schools had plans to hold their first day of classes today, but now students will return on Monday, August 17th. The school district says the delay is due to a need to complete contact tracing in the district, to track down anyone who may have come into contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19.

The district tells parents the move was made to ensure the safety of all staff and students, and several school-related events for this week have also been canceled as a result.