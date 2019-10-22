Remains found Sunday moved to Forensic Center

WOODBURN, Ind. (WOWO) The Allen County Coroner’s Office has announced that they have completed the recovery of the human remains found in the 19900 block of Doehrman Road.

The Allen County Coroner states that a high percentage of bones were recovered. The remains have now been moved to the Northeast Indiana Forensic Center for further examination. After that, the remains will be taken to the Anthropology Department of the University of Indianapolis for additional examination and potential DNA testing.

According to the Coroner’s release, they are unable to speculate the identity of the remains or their cause and manner of death.

According to our Partners in News at ABC 21, Allen County Coroner’s Office Chief Investigator Michael Burris says the body could have been placed where it was later discovered. He also confirmed that the remains were not carried there from a nearby river.