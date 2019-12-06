No charges against officer involved in shooting

KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WOWO): Charges will not be filed against a Kendallville officer who shot a suspect last month.

Noble County Prosecutor James Mowery says after a review of the case, charges won’t be filed against Officer Douglas Davis over the November 22nd shooting of 28-year-old Faustino Vasquez.

Police say Davis was confronted by Vasquez in the 1800 block of Aspen Cove, and Vasquez allegedly pointed a gun at Davis, which led to him shooting Vasquez twice before calling in backup and medical assistance.

The Indiana State Police are still investigating the situation, as well as if any charges will be filed against Vasquez.