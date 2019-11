KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WOWO): A man was hospitalized Friday after a police-involved shooting.

Indiana State Police troopers were called out to the Aspen Cove area on a report of a domestic dispute at around 8 a.m. according to our Partners in News at ABC 21.

A Kendallville officer reportedly got into an argument with a man, who was armed, before the officer fired his gun.

The man was taken to a Fort Wayne hospital. His status is not clear.

The Indiana State Police are investigating.