Night of Lights returns Nov. 24

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Another Fort Wayne holiday tradition is back after taking last year off due to the pandemic.

The Night of Lights, a public gathering with folks migrating to several spots in downtown Fort Wayne to watch local holiday displays turn on one-by-one, is back this year. The event was called off last year thanks to COVID-19 concerns, but this year it’ll start at 5:45pm on November 24th, ending with a firework show at Parkview Field at 8pm.

Downtown businesses and organizations will host family-friendly lightings as well as indoor and outdoor holiday activities taking place throughout the night.

Find more details here.