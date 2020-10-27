Night of Lights canceled for this year due to COVID concerns – event moves virtual

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Downtown Improvement District has canceled the 2020 Night of Lights due to concerns over the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Our Partners in News at ABC 21 report that the iconic displays will be lit in a televised special on Wednesday, November 25th starting at 7-PM. The virtual event is called “Merry and Bright” A History of the Night of Lights.

The Night of Lights includes Santa’s Workshop, the Northern Lights and the landmark Wolf & Dessauer Santa & Reindeer and Merry Christmas Wreath. The event draws thousands of people downtown each year.