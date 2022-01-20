New trash provider may include higher rates

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne’s trash woes continue.

As we reported earlier this week, the City’s Administration plans to pay Red River Waste Solutions even more per month to keep them afloat while they go through bankruptcy proceedings.

City Councilman Russ Jehl tells WOWO News that due to the City dragging its feet through years of bad service, it’s starting to feel like a hostage situation:

“Tell me, tell the public, how we think this will go any differently than how it’s gone recently?” Jehl said during an interview on Fort Wayne’s Morning News.

It will take four to six months to find a new trash service provider for Fort Wayne, and officials say they had no choice to make the move. In what may be even more unwelcome news, Mayor Tom Henry says whoever the City chooses to handle things in the future may require an increase in residents’ garbage collection rates:

“Unquestionably, whoever ultimately comes in as the new provider, there probably will have to be a rate adjustment,” Henry told our Partners in News at ABC 21. “There’s no question about that.”