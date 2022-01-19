City to increase Red River payment during search for new trash service

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The City of Fort Wayne will be moving to another garbage collector soon, but not before helping keep its current provider afloat.

In response to Red River Waste Solutions’ recent woes concerning an increasing amount of missed trash pickups, and amid the trash contractor’s bankruptcy proceedings, the City’s administration last night proposed actually paying the company more than it’s already getting per month, to keep them working until the city can find someone new, according to the Journal Gazette.

Red River gets paid less than $500,000 per month, and the company says that’s not enough to cover its costs. Meanwhile the city has filed a claim against Red River for $6.6-million in damages over service issues. City Attorney Tim Haffner says the plan is to use somewhere in the neighborhood of $1.7-million from their surety bond claim against Red River to pay the company for the estimated six months it could take to hire someone new.

Haffner said the City has little choice, as no other provider would have the necessary number of trucks and employees ready sooner than then. Councilman Russ Jehl, who has been a vocal critic of how things have gone with Red River, wasn’t pleased:

“Our big solution is more Red River for more money,” he said.

Watch the full City Council meeting below.