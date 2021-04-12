New Sports Medicine and Training center coming to Dupont Hospital Campus

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Dupont Hospital recently celebrated its 20th Anniversary, and the hospital’s Dr. Rob Severenac told WOWO News last Friday that a brand new sports medicine and training center will be built on the hospital’s campus.

The Optimum Performance Sports center will be a 99,000 square foot facility that will include a brand new, expanded orthopedic surgery and physical therapy clinics, a state-of-the-art weight and fitness training center, and will even have options for healthy dining along with a smoothie bar.

The new facility joins other Optimum Performance Sports locations across the city and represents a major expansion for Dupont Hospital.