Dupont Hospital Celebrates 20th Anniversary

Fort Wayne, Ind. (Press Release): On Friday, April 9, Lutheran Health Network celebrates the 20th anniversary of Dupont Hospital. From the beginning, known for its quality care, innovative women’s services and digital technology, Dupont Hospital provides a full complement of services to more than 100,000 patients annually in Northern Allen County and surrounding communities.

Designed from the ground up for patient comfort and convenience, Dupont Hospital was the first hospital to open in Northern Allen County. The 131-bed facility has undergone several expansions so more services are able to be offered close to home. The hospital now has 15 operating rooms, a 10-bed ICU and a 24-hour Emergency Department – including the state’s first accredited Level 1 Geriatric ED. Dupont Hospital recently added a cardiac catheterization lab, providing more extensive onsite diagnostic and interventional cardiology services.

“Celebrating 20 years is a great opportunity to recognize current and past employees, medical staff and volunteers who have had such a tremendous impact on our ability to grow and to serve the community as a full-service hospital,” said Dupont Hospital CEO, Lorenzo Suter. “Dedication to the patient, quality of care and the experience of every patient is our daily focus. We are excited to continue the mission established 20 years ago, which is delivering an exceptional experience to all who enter our doors.”

“Dupont Hospital was the first in the area to be a joint venture with physicians,” explains Robert Severinac, MD, Chairman of the Board. “Physicians were intimately involved in the hospital design and service lines, which focused on patient-centric care. Dupont Hospital is nationally recognized with multiple awards because of this continued collaboration between physicians and administrators always focusing on quality, safety and the patient experience.”

Dupont Hospital is the first facility in the nation to achieve five or more Center of Excellence accreditations from the Surgical Review Corporation, an internationally recognized patient safety organization. Dupont Hospital holds Center of Excellence accreditations in Breast Treatment, Robotic Surgery, Minimally Invasive Surgery, Hernia Surgery and Minimally Invasive Gynecology. Dupont Hospital was also among the first 10 hospitals in Indiana certified as a Perinatal Center by the Indiana State Department of Health and is also a Level III Obstetric Care Center and a Level III Neonatal Care Center.