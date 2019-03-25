New restaurant opens next to Clyde Theatre

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – There’s been another addition to Quimby Village in Fort Wayne.

The Club Room at The Clyde is now open.

The newly-remodeled space at 1806 Bluffton Road is immediately next door to The Clyde Theatre, and includes space for live music, dining room seating and a full-service bar.

The Club Room at the Clyde will provide lunch, dinner, late night and Sunday brunch menu options. Although, it is currently only open for dinner Monday through Saturday.

A lunch menu will be added starting Monday, April 8. Sunday brunch and dinner hours begin May 5.

This addition comes less than a year after the renovation and opening of The Clyde.

RELATED: Clyde Theatre receives $1-million renovation grant