New plea deal entered for woman charged in death of stepson

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A new plea deal has been entered by the woman charged in the death of her 9-year-old stepson.

According to our partners in news at ABC 21, 31-year-old Alesha Miller has submitted a second plea deal that says she will spend 35 years in prison for aggravated battery and two counts of neglect. One of the neglect charges was dropped as part of the agreement. The plea agreement is not a done deal as it must be approved by a judge.

Saturday, December 18, 2021, officers were called to a home on the 800 block of Putnam Street for an investigation of neglect or abuse of a juvenile. Investigators said that 9-year-old Elijah Thomas Ross died after he was taken to the hospital. His death was ruled a homicide. Officers arrested his mother, 36-year-old Jenna Mae Miller, and her wife, 30-year-old Alesha Miller.

Her original agreement was made back in April and indicated that she serve 30 years in prison. Her sentencing hearing is set for December 2.