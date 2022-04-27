Plea Deal Entered By Woman Involved With Death of Stepchild

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The stepmom who is facing several felonies in connection with the death of a 9-year-old boy in December 2021 has entered a plea deal.

9-year-old Elijah Thomas Ross was pronounced dead after police were called to his home in the 800 block of Putnam Street on Saturday, December 18th and transported the boy to a local hospital. Police arrested the boy’s mother, 36-year-old Jenna Mae Miller, and her wife, 30-year-old Alesha Miller, in the boy’s death. Jenna was charged with four counts of neglect and Alesha was charged with aggravated battery and three counts of neglect.

According to our partners in news at ABC21, Alesha Miller entered a plea agreement earlier this month that calls for her to spend 30 years behind bars for aggravated battery and two counts of neglect. The plea deal must be accepted by a judge. Alesha is due back in court on May 24 for her sentencing hearing. Back in January, Jenna Miller was declared indigent and appointed an attorney. She was then released from jail in early February after posting 10 percent of her $55,000 bond. Jenna Miller will next appear in court on May 6 for a pretrial conference.