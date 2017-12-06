New NACS school price tag revealed

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Whether or not Northwest Allen County Schools will build a new elementary school will be up to voters.

The school board decided during a special meeting Wednesday morning to seek voter approval in May for a referendum on the nearly $34-million project, which will include not only $31-million for building one new school, but making improvements to 10 other schools, according to the Journal Gazette.

It would cost the average homeowner an additional $8 to $14 a month, depending on the value of their property.

Superintendent Chris Himsel says the district’s attendance growth makes it necessary, as the district already needs 24 more kindergarten classes than they have.