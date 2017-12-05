NACS to discuss proposed elementary school building project

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): Northwest Allen County Schools will be holding a School Board Meeting, combined with a preliminary determination hearing, on a proposed project Wednesday December 6, at 8:15 a.m., in Huntertown Elementary School.

At the preliminary determination hearing the Board members will hear a financial presentation concerning a proposed elementary school building project.

Superintendent Chris Himsel made the recommendation saying anticipated and existing enrollment numbers make a strong case.

District enrollment has been steadily growing, gaining about 300 students since 2009 and expected to get close to 4,000 within the next 8 years. The district opened its last new school in the fall of 2009.