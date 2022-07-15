New jail to be built in southeast Allen County

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Allen County commissioners plan to build a new jail in the southeast part of the county.

Commissioners plan to use the 70 acres of property that is currently the Allen County Sheriff’s Regional Training facility near the intersection of Adams Center and Paulding roads according to the Journal Gazette. The land also could be used for horse trails, with about 200 acres for the jail and trails.

Commissioner Nelson Peters says completion of a new jail is estimated for 2027 with a cost of about $300 million dollars.

The move for a new jail comes after a lawsuit by an inmate in January 2020 concerning overcrowding and staffing issues. A federal judge ordered changes