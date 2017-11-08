New Haven residents receptive to proposed drug treatment center

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): If Fort Wayne doesn’t want a treatment center for low-level, nonviolent drug offenders, New Haven will take it.

At least, that’s the message sent by residents at a public information session last night in New Haven over a proposal from Park Center to build a treatment center at the former North American Van Lines offices at New Haven Avenue and Meyer Road.

The Journal Gazette reports that residents came with questions, but not opposition; a big difference from neighbor objections that the facility saw when it was proposed for a vacant building on Rupp Drive near Coliseum Boulevard earlier this year, forcing the Center to withdraw their proposal in August.

If it’s built, clients would be staying at the 56-bed facility as a “step-down” living situation after going through detox, and screened by staff and court authorities.