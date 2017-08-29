Fort Wayne City Council holds special opioid discussion

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Fort Wayne City Council held a special “Discussion Session” on the Opioid Epidemic Tuesday night.

City Councilman Geoff Paddock was the one who proposed the meeting:

“We’ve all heard stories about people, we may know them, they could be relatives, they could be friends, but they’re all suffering and I think it’s important that we discuss this.”

One possible solution to the problem is to build a new addiction treatment facility to help those dealing with addictions.

Paul Wilson of the Park Center was planning on remodeling a vacant office building on Rupp Drive for just such a use, but announced last night they were pulling out of that project due to safety concerns brought up by neighbors:

“You know, we’ve found many studies that indicate that crime does not increase around drug treatment facilities,” Wilson said. “It’s higher around liquor stores, around ‘Mom and Pop’ convenience stores, but not these facilities.”

Wilson says the Park Center has decided to look at another location but will continue to pursue the idea.

The meeting was purely for discussion, as no official actions were taken, but something must be done: Captain Kevin Hunter of the Fort Wayne Police Department reported that police have made twice as many drug arrests this year so far as they did in all of 2016.