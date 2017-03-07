New Haven man sentenced to 1 year for I-469 injury crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A New Haven man who drove away from a crash that shut down parts of I-469 last May and severely injured one highway worker has been sentenced to a year in jail.

65-year-old Roger Caley pleaded guilty to failure to remain at the scene of an accident, in a plea deal that saw two more counts of the same charge waived during his sentencing Tuesday, according to the Journal Gazette.

Caley was driving near mile marker 13 east of US 27, when he says he was distracted by what he called a “pretty blonde worker,” felt a bump, presumed he had hit some road debris, and kept driving.

The man he hit needed surgery to reconnect his aortic valve. He also suffered a lacerated spleen and kidney and some broken ribs.

Caley could spend half his sentence on home detention, and his driving privileges have been suspended for two years.