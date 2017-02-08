Man pleads guilty to I-469 hit-and-run

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A New Haven man has pleaded guilty to leaving the scene of an accident he caused that shut down part of I-469 last May.

Roger Caley pleaded guilty Wednesday as part of a plea deal he made with prosecutors that has him serve one year in prison for leaving the scene of the crash that badly hurt a highway worker on I-469 near Lower Huntington Road.

The News-Sentinel reports this is identical to another plea deal he made last September related to the crash.

He claims the morning of the crash he was distracted by a female worker when he hit and killed the victim, who he initially thought was just construction debris. The worker suffered broken bones, lacerations to his spleen and kidney, and a detached aorta valve.

Caley will be formally sentenced on March 7th.