New Haven man charged with mother’s death

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A New Haven man has been charged with murder in connection to his mother’s death.

In November 2017, preliminary charges were dropped against Chad Ingram, 42, who was being held in the death of Heidi Colley, 61. She was found dead inside her New Haven home, located at 1616 block Sherbrook Drive, after police conducted a well-being check. Ingram was inside the home when officers arrived and he was initially charged with two counts of domestic battery.

Colley was found unconscious on the floor of a bedroom with bruising to her face, according to the Journal Gazette. Police say Ingram was too drunk to be interviewed at the time and drinking liquor straight from the bottle.

The charge of murder was filed against Ingram Wednesday.