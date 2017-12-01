UPDATE: New Haven man back in jail after being released Thursday

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WOWO) – UPDATE: After being released from jail Thursday after criminal charges were dropped, Chad Ingram is now back in jail and facing a preliminary charge of criminal trespass, according to our partners in news at ABC 21.

A New Haven man, being held in connection to the death of his mother, has been released from the Allen County Jail. However, Chad Ingram, 42, will remain a person of interest in the case.

He was being held on preliminary domestic battery charges while detectives investigated the death of his mother, Heidi Colley, 61. She was found dead inside her New Haven home, located in the 600 block Sherbrook Drive, on Saturday after police conducted a well-being check. A relative told police she hadn’t been seen in three weeks.

Ingram was inside the home when officers arrived and he was initially arrested.

Officials with the New Haven Police Department say even though the charge against Ingram was dropped, he remains a person of interest in Colley’s death, according to our partners in news at ABC 21.

Colley’s death marks the 35th homicide in Allen County this year.