New Haven City Court eliminated

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WOWO): The New Haven City Court is no more.

Judge Geoff Robison, who himself is facing state misconduct charges, has retired from the court, and the New Haven City Council voted unanimously Wednesday night to do away with it rather than get a new judge.

The Journal Gazette reports that Council members said the move was financially motivated, as it only had the power to handle municipal ordinance violations after the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office stripped it of the ability to deal with juvenile cases and traffic laws.

That move came after Robison let juveniles use a deferral program to resolve their cases, despite orders not to.