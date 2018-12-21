Retirement announced for New Haven City Court Judge

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WOWO) – New Haven City Court Judge Geoff Robison announced today that he is retiring.

Robison states “I have been involved in public service for forty-five years, and I have very much enjoyed serving the people of our community,” he then adds “I am honored and privileged to have served my friends and neighbors for so many years, and I am retiring with a great deal of personal satisfaction with that service.”

Robison took his stand as judge in 2000. The unique thing about Robsion, is that he was a judge who has never served as an attorney in his career. The judge was asked what his greatest achievement was, he then indicated he thoroughly enjoyed working with young people and giving them guidance in their situations as allowed by law.

He is says he is looking forward to his retirement and wants to spend more time with his family, especially his grandchildren. Judge Robison’s retirement starts at 6 p.m. on December 26.