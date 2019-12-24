New Fort Wayne soccer team to hold open tryouts

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Press release): The newly formed Fort Wayne FC is holding their first-ever open tryouts for a spot on the 2020 roster. Tryouts will be held January 2, 2020 with two sessions at the Plex South.

Fort Wayne FC General Manager, Greg Mauch, will lead the two sessions of open tryouts along with Assistant Coaches Nick Potter and Russ Lawson. Other members of the Coaching Staff will also be present.

Fort Wayne FC open tryouts provide an opportunity for local and regional players to showcase their skills. In addition, the team has reached out to local colleges for the best talents to fill the roster for the inaugural season. Consisting mainly of local, then regional and international players, these tryouts will bring a diverse spread of talent for coaches to select.

The tryouts will consist of several training and scrimmage activities over the course of a two-hour session. Fort Wayne FC Coaching Staff will be evaluating skill-level based on speed, reflexes, comfort level, and overall talent.

To register, visit www.fortwaynefc.com/2020-tryouts. Registration closes December 31st.