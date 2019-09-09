Soccer expansion team coming to Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne will have a team in the National Premier Soccer League starting next year.

The City of Fort Wayne and Mayor Tom Henry announced Monday that Fort Wayne FC (FWFC) will start play in May of 2020 in the Midwest Region’s Great Lakes Conference. The NPSL is a national outdoor soccer league in the fourth tier of soccer in the United States.

The team will play matches at Bishop Dwenger’s Shields Field in May and at Fort Wayne Sport Club during June and July.

The team will be led by Dr. Erik Magner as president, John Bellio as vice president and Greg Mauch as general manager and a coach to be determined.

Fort Wayne FC plans to launch a women’s team in 2022.